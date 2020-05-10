UFC 249 Results: Calvin Kattar Defeats Jeremy Stephens Via KO (Highlights)

Stephens Kattar - Image via @UFC Twitter

 Calvin Kattar Takes Out Jeremy Stephens Via KO In Round 2

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main card also features another intriguing where Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar will clash in a catchweight bout of 150-pounds after Stephens missed his weight. Kattar (20-4) will look to bounce back from his last loss from the hands of Zabit Magomedsharipov in November. Prior to that Kattar won back to back won fights by knockout.

Stephens (28-17) has been in the UFC since 2007. He has lost his last three bouts and if he couldn’t pull a win tonight that will put his status with the company in peril.

Here are official UFC 249 Results after two rounds:

UFC 249 Results: Calvin Kattar defeats Jeremy Stephens by KO at 2:42 of the second round.

 

Check the Highlights below:

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1259318492718915584

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1259320343484944384

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1259319550459469825

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1259321951430029313

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1259320038995132417

