Georges St Pierre joined the Marvel cinematic universe when he took on the role of Batroc the Leaper in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Now, GSP will reprise his role as the iconic character in a spin-off series entitled The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Batroc the Leaper was born in Marseilles, France. His real name is Georges Batroc and he served in the French Foreign Legion. Batroc is in peak physical condition, and as his clever nickname indicates. So, he can jump great distances with the help of his massive leg muscles. He is an expert in Savate, is a mercenary/thief, and has been a general problem to SpiderMan, The Punisher, Deadpool, Hawkeye, Iron Fist, and Gambit.

Georges St Pierre Returns as Batroc the Leaper

When it benefits him, he rounds up a bunch of mercenaries and dubs the crew Batroc’s Brigade. Now, St Pierre will return to the screen for his role as the character.

Emily VanCamp and Georges St-Pierre are back on the set of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" after COVID-19 lockdowns prevented filming for months – see the new set pics! https://t.co/LOC10JiuFz — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 14, 2020

St Pierre will continue his role on the show streaming exclusively on Disney+. The mini-series was originally set to debut in August last month. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stalled the production of the program. Now, the official release date of the show is yet to be announced. Furthermore, it’s rumored that the show will have 6 episodes.

UFC Royalty

Georges is often regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time. In fact, many fans have him on their Mount Rushmore. Unfortunately, he wasn’t always viewed through that lens. And, he had to earn everything from the UFC that he’s been given. But, he built the legacy necessary to earn him the honors to be cemented in the history of the sport as a UFC Hall of Famer.