Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have made it very public that they hate each other. In the past, both men have spoken ill of each other in the press and on social media. Usually, Jones dissects his upcoming opponents on social media for all to see. He publicly exploits the holes in the style of his opponent, then goes out and beats them. But, in the case of Adesanya, the back and forth is a constant trolling of personalities. In his latest social media tearing, Jones alleges that Adesanya is scared to fight him. When it comes to the pair fighting, it’s tough to predict a winner. However, Chael Sonnen accepted the challenge and spoke about the potential matchup between Adesanya and Jones.

Social Media Roasting Session

Both Adesanya and Jones continue to roast each other on social media. As fans chimed in with their two cents, hopefully, the bickering translates into a potential matchup. It’s clear that these men need to eventually settle their differences inside of the cage. Or else, the back and forth feud on Twitter will never end. Even after they do fight, something tells us that their rivalry won’t respectfully end in a handshake.

Chael Sonnen on Israel Adesanya vs Jon Jones

If they do fight, Sonnen spoke with Submission Radio about the matchup. There, he predicted who he believes to be the “A-side” of the match. Plus, details on who he believes would win the matchup.

“Jon Jones would be the A-Side,” said Chael. “Because if they fought tomorrow, they would weight whatever they weight and Jon would have size on him. On the other hand, Adesanya would be in shape because he just came out of a fight. Adesanya is going to beat him either way. (Israel) Adesanya is a better fighter than Jon Jones. He’s more crafty, more tactical, faster, and just as long. The question is how hard would he have to work?”

Izzy woujd whip JJ. If there were 5 rds, IZZY wins all 5. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 29, 2020

Choosing a Side

Many fighters have weighed in on who they believe would win the fight. While the predictions have been scattered, official vegas odds have Jones as the favorite over Adesanya. Betting sites such as Bovada have Jones at a landslide -550 favorite in the potential bout with Adesanya coming back at +375. For believers in the words of Sonnen, aligning the pick with his prediction could win someone a lot of money with the current betting lines.

But of course, don’t throw money towards the books just yet.