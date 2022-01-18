Chael Sonnen Makes A Case For BMF Title Being At Stake With Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen believes there’s an argument to be made for Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal fighting for the BMF Championship.

The BMF Title was created solely for the main event of UFC 244 back in Nov. 2019. Masvidal and Nate Diaz fought for the one-time-only title inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Gamebred” defeated Diaz via third-round TKO thanks to a doctor’s stoppage.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal For The BMF Crown?

Covington and Masvidal will indeed throw leather on March 5 at UFC 272. The welterweight grudge match will headline the event inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed his belief that the BMF belt should be at stake.

“Colby vs. Masvidal is a PPV, is a five-round [fight] and is a main event if Masvidal puts up the BMF [Title]. That has not been added to the story. Nobody’s even hinted at that.

“Nobody seems to want that except for me but I think perhaps with the clues that were given, even if it’s a little tiny baby step, I feel as though we’ve made it in that direction. Cause what if I am wrong? What if that’s not on pay-per-view? No, come on that’s gonna be on pay-per-view, right? “Ok, well what if that’s a co-main event? What if they’re only gonna fight for three rounds? I wouldn’t have a problem with that, would you guys? But I think we’d be surprised. I feel as though we’re not squeezing all the juice out of that fight. Three rounds? That means you’ve just gotta get two takedowns if you’re wrestling heavy.”

The history between Covington and Masvidal is well-documented. The two were once roommates, training partners, and friends before things turned awry. Covington claims it boils down to jealously on Masivdal’s end. “Gamebred” insists the beef started when “Chaos” failed to pay a beloved coach.