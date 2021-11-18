Anthony Smith Speculates Reason For Conor McGregor Trolling: ‘He’ll Never Be One Of Us Again’

Anthony Smith thinks he knows why Conor McGregor decided to mock him over the weekend.

McGregor was in a particularly trolling mood on the day of UFC Vegas 42 this past weekend as he took shots at Max Holloway and also posted a now-deleted video mocking Smith and Belal Muhammad who were serving as analysts.

You can watch it below:

https://twitter.com/FocusedConor/status/1460110405523714053

“Lionheart” decided to fire back at the Irishman on Tuesday and even believes he knows why McGregor continues to take shots at him as well as other fighters.

“This is the second time Conor has come at me,” Smith said on his SiriuxXM show. “And this one’s not even my fault and I don’t give a sh*t what Conor thinks of me but I don’t know why he’s taken aim at me twice. But as I thought about it, I think I figured it out — Conor has been uber, uber successful. He’s made more money than he can ever spend… What Conor can never get back is he’ll never be one of us again. And it drives him absolutely crazy. He used to be one of us. I found myself sitting at the desk wondering like does Conor miss what it felt like to be in the gym and just be one of the guys? Because he’s alienated himself from everybody. “I’ve been around him a little bit. I don’t know him but I’ve been around him and he was one of the guys. And he kinda sold out and he starts taking shots at people and he kinda sold his soul for all that money. And that’s fine if that’s what you want to do. But I think sometimes, it’s less about him trying to get a headline…I think it eats him alive that he’s never going to be one of the guys again. He’ll never fit in in our group. He’s not one of our peers anymore.”

Anthony Smith: McGregor Is Not Getting Back In

Smith and Muhammad are far from the first to be mocked or criticized by McGregor on social media.

In fact, it’s a become a trademark for the former two-weight champion to mock fighters online and in most cases, delete the tweets soon after.

And because of how many shots McGregor has fired over the last few years, Smith believes he’ll never be accepted as one of the guys again.

“He alienated all of us and now he wants back in and we’re not gonna let him in because he sh*t on every one of us…” Smith added. “He wants the whole world to think he’s the cool guy and we’re not when in all reality, in our private situations and in our small world, he’s the outsider. “He’s the one no one’s letting back in.”

You can watch the full clip below:

https://twitter.com/MMAonSiriusXM/status/1460759029169405965