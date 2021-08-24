Anthony Smith on Conor McGregor Tweets: “I have had some fights where I’ve really looked like a big dumb zombie”

Anthony Smith has responded to Conor McGregor and his recent tweets on social media. Smith just so happens to be the latest victim of McGregor’s in his latest lashings towards anyone of notoriety who decides to criticize him online.

Back and Forth Online Jabs

Like Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, and others, Smith believes that Conor McGregor has taken his trash talk too far on social media. Conor has sent tweets and deleted them in reference to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, and Dustin Poirier’s wife.

“Like I don’t understand why you feel so free to say things like that, like is he really that untouchable and really just feels like he’s just free to say what he wants? Maybe, I guess he’s got a bunch of security around him. There’s some people that you can’t talk like that about. It’s just weird to me,” said Smith.

Since then, Conor has taken matters into his own hands while responding to Smith. Of course, it wouldn’t be an accurate response without insults.

“@lionheartasmith who’s getting shot for what? What the f**k are you saying you big zombie. The disrespect coming my way consistently is what is causing my response. Are you stupid? You do not see this? F**k off and leave me alone you losers. You nobodies. I’m preparing to return.” McGregor wrote on Twitter in a deleted post.

Smith Responds to McGregor Tweets

After hearing the response, Smith responded yet again to Conor’s criticism. This time, he spoke with Sirius XM on the Fight Nation platform.

🔊"To be fair, I have had some fights where I've really looked like a big dumb zombie."😂@lionheartasmith shared his response to Conor McGregor's tweet about him w/@RJcliffordMMA & points out why most fighters end up talking about Conor Interview Link👇🏼https://t.co/WEmbHe2yYy pic.twitter.com/SfOfIOAJOg — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 23, 2021

“To be fair, I have had some fights where I’ve really looked like a big dumb zombie,” said Smith. “None of us went out of our way to talk about Conor,” said Smith in retaliation. “I haven’t been on the show(s) because I’ve been in training camp. Be mad at the media members. They keep asking the questions about Conor. I just answer the questions about his deleted tweets and I don’t like it. And the getting shot thing? That was just said in passing. But it’s true. People get shot for less. Unless you’re Conor McGregor and you have crazy security and you’re flying all over the world.”

What do fans make of Smith’s comments towards Conor McGregor? Is he justified in his analysis, or is Conor’s right to protect himself from public attacks by fellow fighters and media members?