The UFC is quickly beginning to fill up slots for the events taking place on Fight Island. Now it seems that a rubber match between Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueria will be the co-main event on the of the cards.

Shogun is 2-0 over his fellow Brazilian fighter. The pair first met under the Pride banner in 2005, with Rua getting the judge’s nod. Then they would face off again in the UFC Octagon a decade later, seeing a near identical result.

Now it seems that these two men will fight again, this time on Fight Island. Speaking on Steve-O’s podcast, Dana White revealed that Shogun Rua vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueria 3 will be the co-main event of the July 25th card. Headlining this event will be Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

This bout is a rebooking of a fight that was originally scheduled for May. However the global health crisis resulted in the entire event being canceled. Moreover, if they is to be believed, Shogun says that this bout will put him only one more fight from his retirement from the sport, while this will be the last one for Nogueria.

Heading into this fight, Rua will be coming off of a draw to Paul Craig, late last year. Before that he had won four his last five fights. As for Nogueria, he has traded losses and wins over his last five fights, which have spanned across as many years.

Who do you think will win this third bout between Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueria?