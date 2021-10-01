Valentina Shevchenko Believes UFC Fighters Get Paid What They Deserve

Despite issues with fighter pay, Valentina Shevchenko believes that UFC fighters get paid what they deserve. The news came after Shevchenko defeated Lauren Murphy and retained her UFC women’s flyweight championship at UFC 266.

After defeating Murphy, Shevchenko spoke to media members. A hot-button topic in the world of MMA right now is fighter pay. Furthermore, how the UFC fails to pay fighters a fair revenue percentage compared to other major sports leagues in the world.

Shevchenko Speaks on Fighter Pay

While most fighters wish they were offered more money from the organization, Shevchenko is okay with what she is paid. Additionally, she thinks that each fighter on the roster gets paid what they deserve to be paid.

“You know, (those who say) that it’s not fair or something like that (are) people who didn’t fight in different promotions. They don’t know what’s happening, people in the world. People didn’t know how other promotions treat their fighters,” said Valentina. “So if you don’t know, yeah, you are hearing all these crazy numbers: Boxers, they are receiving like millions and millions of dollars. And they’re like, ‘Right here, I’m not receiving millions and millions of dollars!”

Benefits of Being a UFC FIghter

Valentina then spoke about fighter pay and the many benefits that come with being a member of the UFC roster.

“And if you’re speaking about UFC, UFC treat all their fighters super good. And I’m speaking not about money. I’m speaking about everything: the medical care; how the crew, the team during the fight treats everyone; accommodations, trying to do it the nicest way; transportation; they’re responsible about everything. If you ask something, they will try to help you.” “They (don’t say), ‘Oh, are you in prelims? No, I’m not gonna do anything for you.’ No, they don’t do it. They just treat everyone the same. Everyone trying to help and trying to do (what’s) best for the fighters.”

How do fans feel about Shevchenko’s take on fighter pay?