Sean Strickland Is Convinced That Israel Adesanya Is On Steroids: ‘Make Sure To Cycle Off’

Sean Strickland likens Israel Adesanya to a PED expert.

Adesanya is the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion. He has looked dominant at 185 pounds and his lone career MMA loss was a failed bid for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Jan Blachowicz back in March at UFC 259.

Following Adesanya’s successful title defense over Paulo Costa back in Sept. 2020, some speculated that something was off about his right pectoral muscle. Some even speculated that Adesanya had been using PEDS.

Adesanya has slammed the notion that he has taken banned substances. “The Last Stylebender” has been tested by USADA 46 times and has been clean every time.

Sean Strickland Convinced Israel Adesanya Uses PEDs

Sean Strickland spoke to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie and said that he wants a middleweight title shot by the end of 2022. Furthermore, he’s of the belief that Adesanya is cheating the system.

“At least a title shot (by the end of the year). I’m one of the hardest training fighters in the UFC and I’ll do everything I can to get to a title shot, and if it happens, let’s f*cking go, Izzy. I’m f*cking ready. Make sure to cycle off, though. I don’t want to f*cking bring you a bra if you don’t hit the right cycle.”

Strickland even joked that Adesanya can give him some pointers on how to inject banned substances.

“Izzy’s a great fighter – he comes from kickboxing – have you ever seen a fighter with gyno for any other reason than that? Besides him, have you ever seen a fighter in the UFC that smokes weed that gets gyno? Ever? You can’t, because it doesn’t f*cking happen unless you cycle wrong. That’s a fact. We all know it. But regardless of the fact, Izzy’s a f*cking great fighter. We know that. That’s the fight I want. “Izzy, I’ll come over dude. We can f*cking watch anime and you can put some f*cking testosterone in my ass. I’ll do it with you. Let’s f*cking go. With a needle I think you guys do the stomach, right? Is that where you guys do, the stomach? You’re the expert on f*cking steroids. How’s it done?”

Adesanya is set to put his UFC Middleweight Championship on the line against Robert Whittaker in a rematch. The title fight will headline UFC 271 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Feb. 12.

Just one week prior, Strickland will return to action to face Jack Hermansson. That fight will take place on Feb. 5 and it’s expected to headline a UFC Fight Night card.