Sean O’Malley Gets Tattoo Of Himself On His Neck

At this point, Sean O’Malley is known almost as much for his tattoos, as he is for his highlight reel of knockouts inside the cage. He recently blended the two together, by getting a tat of himself, celebrating after one of his recent wins.

O’Malley seems to have new ink every time he steps into the Octagon. When he appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series, he was largely a blank canvas, but he continues to be decorated with more and more pieces of artwork on various parts of his body.

Most recently, he has been getting his neck tatted up, and as his artist, Romeo Lacoste showed on Twitter, he is continuing this trend. The latest ink that Suga’ Sean received was a portrait of himself, shooting imaginary hoops, which is a representation of the celebration he did after knocking out Thomas Almeida at UFC 260.

Tattooed the MMA winner Suga Sean !! pic.twitter.com/QTKfc6lEb8 — HOT BOY SUMMER (@RomeoLacoste) August 2, 2021

Sean O’Malley Has Been Getting Lots Of Tattoos

This is just the latest tattoo that Sean O’Malley has gotten since he most recent win over Kris Moutinho. Although this one may not be to the taste of a lot of people, it has gotten a significantly better reception than the one he got a few weeks ago.

Prior to this most recent portrait, Suga’ Sean got inked by rapper, convicted sex offender, and certified snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine. He gave Sean the same 69 tattoo that he is known for, this time putting the tat on the bantamweight prospect’s back.

Thoughts on Sean O'Malley's new tattoo? pic.twitter.com/M40fcWEKlw — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) July 19, 2021

These have been some pretty interesting tattoo choices for Sean O’Malley over the last few weeks. At the end of the day, tattoos are about expressing yourself, and there is nobody who can tell you the right or wrong way to do this, but that being said, it is possible to objectively say that some tattoos are better than others.