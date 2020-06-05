“Suga” Sean O’Malley improves leaps and bounds each time he steps inside a UFC octagon. Sometimes the growth shows in the form of a new technique on display during a fight. Other times, Sean impresses the fans with his cardio and jiu-jitsu. But now, O’Malley is proving that fitness is just as important with a new shredded physique. For now, let’s just focus on that… and not the new Tekashi 6ix9ine rainbow hair.

O’Malley’s Rise to Fame

The “Suga Show” began back in 2017. That’s when Sean splashed onto the scene as the most memorable fighter on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series. Since that moment, O’Malley has never looked back and has continued to propel himself into superstardom.

Currently, Sean believes that he is a few wins away in the division from a title shot. Not only because he is very skillful, but he has the wins to back it up. Furthermore, he has a personality that fans gravitate towards. And everybody knows that being a fan favorite goes a long way in the UFC.

Sean O’Malley Shows Off New Physique

Recently, O’Malley took to Instagram to show up his new physique. In the image, Sean appears shredded and also showed off a new hairstyle to complete the look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBBePEhjpZo/

“Just show up Ed so I can kick you in the head,” wrote O’Malley on Twitter.

Becoming a Champion

Now that former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has retired, the path to the 135lbs title never looked so clear. At the moment, it seems like everything is currently riding in O’Malley’s favor. From the fan support to his Twitch channel, and Dana White loving him, the sky is the limit for the “Suga Show.” And with a brand new physique, Sean keeps showing spectators of the sport that he’s not just some undisciplined kid that’s here to smoke weed and make money. He’s here to test his skills, win a championship, and cement a legacy that can’t be denied.