Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker Slated for Future Card on September 25th

The country of Brazil will compete with itself when Thiago Santos takes on Johnny Walker on September 25th. Additionally, the light heavyweight matchup’s location and placement on the future card are yet to be revealed.

Santos vs Walker

According to Combate, the fight was verbally agreed upon by both combatants. And although the war is expected to happen at 205lbs, it’s still unknown whether the fight will serve as the evening’s main event.

Tale of the Tape

Santos is currently on a three-fight losing streak, which is a first for him throughout his entire MMA career. Looking ahead against Walker, Thiago will look to finally breaking back into the win column, which is a place he hasn’t been since February of 2019. Nonetheless, Santos is still one of the most feared men in the division for his strength and knockout power in both hands.

Thiago will hope to perform against Walker than he did with Glover Teixeira in the UFC Vegas 13 headliner better. After their fight, hex expressed disappointment in himself with the contest.

“I’m so disappointed by myself, I didn’t anything what I have trained, I wasn’t there. I just wanna say sorry to my coaches, my family and everyone who support me. thank you God for everything in my life, I am so blessed, nothing can change my faith,” he wrote on social media.

On the other hand, Johnny Walker will look to prove to fight fans that he is still a threat to anyone holding the light heavyweight title. Walker’s UFC future looked shakey after suffering two losses in a row to Corey Anderson and Nikita Krylov. However, Walker could get himself back into the win column after an impressive knockout over Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 11.

Both Santos and Walker need a big win to convince the UFC that they are deserving of a light heavyweight title shot. Expect fireworks when both men collide.