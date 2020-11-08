Thiago Santos was not pleased with his latest performance.

Santos returned to action for the first time since July last year when he took on Glover Teixeira in the UFC Vegas 13 headliner on Saturday night.

“Marreta” had a good start as he hurt and dropped Teixeira early on only to then get taken down and controlled soon after. Santos was close to being submitted in the second round but survived to make the third where he dropped Teixeira once again but more emphatically.

However, it was the same story once again as Teixeira scrambled and got Santos to the ground where he was eventually submitted.

Santos Disappointed With Himself

Santos was coming off over a year out from injury and multiple surgeries.

However, he was still expected to win with many criticizing him for going to the ground with Teixeira after his second knockdown which eventually led to his demise.

The Brazilian needed no reminding as he released a statement on Sunday reflecting on the fight and his performance.

“I’m so disappointed by myself, I didn’t anything what I have trained, I wasn’t there. I just wanna say sorry to my coaches, my family and everyone who support me. thank you God for everything in my life, I am so blessed, nothing can change my faith.”

The good news for Santos, however, is that he didn’t seem to have lost his speed or power coming back from injury.

It would be extremely surprising if he didn’t return to the win column sooner rather than later.