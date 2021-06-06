 Skip to Content

Santiago Ponzinibbio Defeats Migueal Baeza in Fight of the Year Contender – UFC Vegas 28 Results (Highlights)

A wild three round war see's Santiago Ponzinibbio come back from adversity to defeat rising prospect Miguel Baeza

A former top contender, Santiago Ponzinibbio had an unfortunate return to the UFC octagon after an extended layoff, as Li Jingliang knocked him out with a brutal check hook. He will attempt to get back to winning ways against upcoming prospect Miguel Baeza, who has been tearing through the 170lb division.

Round 1

Baeza lands multiple early calf kicks. Ponzinibbio is attacking with his jab. Baeza knocks Ponzinibbio off balance. Ponzinibbio’s leg is looking compromised. Head kick attempt from Baeza. Baeza stuns Ponzinibbio with a jab straight. Ponzinibbio blitzes Baeza as the round comes to a close.

10-9 Baeza

Round 2

Ponzinibbio comes out aggressive although he is somewhat neutralized by a calf kick from Baeza. Baeza lands a big right hand that rocks his opponent. Ponzinibbio recovers. Both men start to exchange punches. Ponzinibbio begins landing his own leg kicks. He begins upping the tempo and lands a variety of strikes.

10-9 Ponzinibbio

Round 3

Both men enter this round by going shot for shot. Ponzinibbio is the one landing calf kicks now. Ponzinibbio appears to rock Baeza! Baeza has recovered and is now throwing back. Both men are exchanging heavy shots in the pocked. Ponzinibbio lands a huge hook but Baeza powers through and swings back.

10-9 Ponzinibbio

Official Decision: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out the highlights below:

