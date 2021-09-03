Laura Sanko Reveals She Could Be Calling UFC Fight Nights In Near Future

Laura Sanko could be calling UFC Fights Nights very soon.

Sanko recently made history by becoming the UFC’s first female color commentator in the Zuffa era when she called Dana White’s Contender Series.

She later received plaudits across the board for how she did with White being full of praise for her.

It was emotional for Sanko, especially as this was something she wanted to do for a while now. And it could get even better for her going forward.

“I’ll definitely be calling this season of Contender Series, that’s the plan moving forward and the great thing about this, and this has always been my pitch from the beginning — I’ve never wanted to do this job in replacement of anybody, ever,” Sanko told TMZ. “I’ve never said, ‘I’m better than so and so.’ … I’ve just very strongly and firmly believed that I had a perspective, in part, the women’s MMA perspective, that hasn’t been told yet. “… My desire is just to add to the conversation, not replace anybody. So if I have those opportunities to just come be a part of the table, be a part of the conversation with those guys moving forward, that would be amazing.”

Sanko: Calling Fight Nights A Possibility

The Contender Series is a great first step. But what about discussions with the UFC about potentially calling a Fight Night in the future?

“In terms of discussions, it’s funny that you say that. I took off early this morning from Vegas and as soon as I landed, I started doing back-to-back interviews in my car,” Sanko added. “In between, I got a text, I guess Kevin Iole spoke to Dana and it sounds like their plan is to use me for Fight Nights in the near future. “So didn’t really know that was on the table but I guess that passed the test!”

You can watch the full interview below: