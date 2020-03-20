Sam Alvey Slams America For ‘Huge Overreaction’ Over Virus Outbreak

Sam Alvey Embarrassed With The Way America Has Handled The Current Situation

Smilen’ Sam Alvey is known for his positive attitude and kind outlook on the world. However he was not smiling recently, when he criticized the U.S. about the way they have handled certain things lately.

Alvey is one of the many fighters affected by the increasingly serious coronavirus outbreak. He was expected to face off against Khalil Rountree on March 28th. Unfortunately though, that event, as well as several others have been canceled due to the virus.

Understandably so, Alvey is pretty upset that the UFC Columbus card is canceled. In fact, as he explained in a recent interview, he believes this is all just an overreaction.

“I’m very disappointed,” Alvey said. “I thought for sure it was going to happen, but I’m still convinced that this pandemic is going to pass in the minds of the American people. “It’s really embarrassing for me, for our country that it hasn’t yet already. But it’s one of those things. You can’t see the future all the time.”

Although Sam Alvey feels terrible about the tragic deaths from this illness, he still feels that things are blown out of proportion. Moreover, he feels that in a couple of weeks, the hysteria will pass.

“I still suspect it’s going to be like a light switch. It’s going to turn off and people are going to stop caring. People are just going to be upset that stuff is getting closed. I feel like as fast as this is getting everyone riled up, I think everyone is going to be done with it almost as quickly.”

The frustration Sam Alvey is feeling is certainly understandable. As a fighter, most of the costs of preparing for a fight come out of his pocket. On top of that, they do not get paid until they fight. Regardless, keeping people safe should be the number one priority.