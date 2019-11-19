Amateur Fighter Saeideh Aletaha Dies From Brain Injury Suffered In Bout

Saeideh Aletaha Dies Following Amateur MMA Fight

More tragic news in the MMA world today, as amateur fighter Saeideh Aletaha died following a fight. She was just 26 years old.

According to reports, Aletaha was competing under the Fast and Furious Fight Series banner, over the weekend. Unfortunately, she would collapse during the bout, which took place in Southampton, England. Subsequently, she was rushed to the hospital, where she tragically died the next day.

Following the tragic death of Saeideh Aletaha, a representative from the promotion gave this statement:

“All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time. But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a Doctor, and full medical cover through out with Doctor, Paramedic and Ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal.”

Additionally, a Facebook post from Lookborai Gym, where Aletaha trained, offered kind words about her.

Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that one of our team mates unfortunately suffered an injury leaving… Posted by Lookborai on Monday, November 18, 2019

“Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110% traveling miles every day just to train.

She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become apart of the family and will be sorely missed. This news comes as a devastating blow to us all at the gym and the whole community. Our thoughts and preys go out to her family.

If there is any questions or if anyone feels they need support at this time please please do contact us.”

The news of Saeideh Aletaha losing her life is incredibly heartbreaking. MiddleEasy offers condolences to her friends and family.