Titan FC Champ Rudson Caliocane Suffers Stroke From Weight Cut

Rudson Caliocane Suffers Stroke During Extreme Weight Cut

Titan FC’s Bantamweight Champion Rudson Caliocane suffered a bit of a tragedy recently. Due to an extreme weight cut, he suffered a stroke, resulting in him being paralyzed on his left side.

Caliocane was competing at Future MMA 9, on October 19th, against Matheus Mendoca,. Ultimately, he would drop a unanimous decision in the bout. However things got scary shortly after, when he collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness.

According to reports, Caliocane was then sent to the hospital, to figure out the cause of the issue. It was here that he was diagnosed with a brain stem ischemic stroke, which was caused by blood clots forming in the arteries of the neck. Subsequently, it was revealed that this resulted from a bad weight cut, where he dropped around 13.4lb using a friend’s bathtub. As a result, he is left paralyzed on the left side of his body.

Alex Davis, manager to Rudson Caliocane, issued this statement regarding the situation:

“I NOTICED he didn’t look normal. When the fight ended, it got worse and Rudson’s father carried him until the paramedics arrived. Those of us who are experience in MMA knew it had nothing to do with the fight specifically, but with the sudden weight cut. At the hospital, the doctors confirmed the ischemia was due to the cut. It wasn’t a guillotine or a powerful strike, it was the dehydration.”

Caliocane is just the latest to suffer consequences at the hands of poor weight cutting. It is truly the worst part about MMA, and has even caused deaths in the sport. Therefore, in a sense, Rudson was lucky to only have the issues he has.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Rudson Caliocane pay for his medical bills. MiddleEasy wishes him a speedy recovery.