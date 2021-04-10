Ryan Bader Grinds Out The Unanimous Decision Victory Over Lyoto Machida – Bellator 256 (Highlights)

Bellator’s heavyweight champ, Ryan Bader, drops down to LHW in an attempt to reclaim his former belt. In his way is an adversary of old, Lyoto ‘The Dragon’ Machida. This first fight in the light heavyweight grand prix will be Bellator 256’s main event.

Round 1

Machida lands a couple of leg kicks early on. Bader is pressuring but seems reluctant to let his hands go. Roundhouse to the liver lands for Machida. Left straight lands for Machida as Bader lunges in. Superman punch from Machida. Baader lands with two straight rights. Machida lands a head kick which seems to rock Bader. Flying knee attempt from Machida. Bader clinches and attempts to lock up a standing guillotine.

Round 1: 10-9 Machida

Round 2

Machida opens the round with another head kick, just blocked by Bader. Teap kick to the body lands for Machida. Bader lands with a flurry. Machida connects with a rear superman punch. Bader shoots for a takedown and drives Machida to the ground against the cage. Bader is controlling Machida on the ground. Bader trying to land ground and pound, but Machida is tying up his hands well.

Round 2: 10-9 Machida

Round 3

Question mark kick lands for Machida. He lands another body kick, Bader’s midsection is reddening rapidly. Bader lands a double leg takedown. Bader secures half guard. Machida is turning to his back. Machida is able to regain full guard. Bader forces himself back into half guard and lands some heavy g&p.

Round 3: 10-9 Bader

Round 4

Both men land a flurry of punches in the pocket. Bader shoots for another takedown and once again succeeds. Bader just dominating in half guard now. Machida looking seriously fatigued. Bader is starting to get off heavy ground strikes now.

Round 4: 10-9 Bader

Round 5

Machida lands an early low leg kick. Bader throws an overhand and Athens shoots for a takedown. Once again Machida is put on his back. Machida climbs back to his feet, but Bader drags him back down. Bader just relentlessly landing shot punches. Machida attempts to get back to his feet and is dragged back down again. Bader continues landing ground and pound until the bell goes.

Round 5: 10-9 Bader

Official decision: Ryan Bader wins via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-45).

Check out the highlights below:

How are you all scoring this fight?@ryanbader lands a few glancing blows to @lyotomachidafw to end Rd 3️⃣. Watch the 'Championship Rounds' live on @SHOsports. #Bellator256 pic.twitter.com/M4Tyqi1ggW — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 10, 2021