 Skip to Content

Jairzinho Rozenstruik TKOs Augusto Sakai With One Second Remaining In First Round – UFC Vegas 28 Results (Highlights)

Rozenstruik returned to the win column with a first-round TKO win over Sakai in the headliner.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Jairzinho Rozenstruik TKOs Augusto Sakai With One Second Remaining In First Round – UFC Vegas 28 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

A heavyweight collision between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai features in the main event of UFC Vegas 28 taking place now (Sat, June 5, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Sakai partially lands with a body kick but receives a leg kick from Rozenstruik in response. Not a lot of action since as Sakai continues to circle around Rozenstruik who remains in the center of the Octagon. Sakai connects with a leg kick. He lands another but Rozenstruik lands a counter body shot. Rozentruik gets another body shot in the bank. Rozenstruik catches a leg kick and nearly connects with a right hand. Sakai is backed up against the fence but manages to create space. Sakai misses a big right hook. Both fighters starting to throw more now but overall, an uneventful round with a minute to go. Rozenstruik attempts a combination but doesn’t land all his strikes. Rozenstruik manages to drop him with a few seconds left and gets the TKO win with just a second remaining!

Official result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Augusto Sakai via TKO (R1, 4:59).

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Tybura
Marcin Tybura Flattens Walt Harris For TKO Win After Surviving Early Onslaught - UFC Vegas 28 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
image of Ariel Helwani via Instagram
Ariel Helwani to Leave ESPN, NY Post Hints at Potential Action Network Future
Read Next Post →