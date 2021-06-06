Jairzinho Rozenstruik TKOs Augusto Sakai With One Second Remaining In First Round – UFC Vegas 28 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight collision between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai features in the main event of UFC Vegas 28 taking place now (Sat, June 5, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Sakai partially lands with a body kick but receives a leg kick from Rozenstruik in response. Not a lot of action since as Sakai continues to circle around Rozenstruik who remains in the center of the Octagon. Sakai connects with a leg kick. He lands another but Rozenstruik lands a counter body shot. Rozentruik gets another body shot in the bank. Rozenstruik catches a leg kick and nearly connects with a right hand. Sakai is backed up against the fence but manages to create space. Sakai misses a big right hook. Both fighters starting to throw more now but overall, an uneventful round with a minute to go. Rozenstruik attempts a combination but doesn’t land all his strikes. Rozenstruik manages to drop him with a few seconds left and gets the TKO win with just a second remaining!

Official result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeats Augusto Sakai via TKO (R1, 4:59).

Check out the highlights below:

Nice way to end the card. pic.twitter.com/x0DTkYFz4J — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) June 6, 2021