Rose Namajunas Credits Dexterity to High Kick KO Against Weili Zhang

Rose Namajunas recaptured gold last night at UFC 261 after defeating Weili Zhang. For Rose, the secret weapon of the night was her fine-tuned dexterity that helped take her head kicks to new levels of power.

Namajuanas and Zhang fought in front of 5,000 fans in the sold-out Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. During their co-main event, both ladies stepped into the center of the octagon and began their tactics immediately. Although Rose was an underdog according to Vegas odds, she defeated Zhang via a thunderous head kick.

Rose Namajunas Speaks on Head Kick Victory

Rose accredited her leg power to the dexterity she focused on in training. She spoke about it during the post-fight interview.

“I’ve been building my dexterity in my legs a lot lately,” Namajunas said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “It’s just been something that’s been happening over time. I have a Taekwondo background and I think it’s like the longest leg reach in the female division, I’m not 100 percent sure, but I think it’s up there. That’s something that once we got (coach Trevor Wittman’s) fundamentals, and the jab and the boxing fundamentals for MMA, we just start adding in the Pat Barry kicks in there again.”

Possible Rematch

As the interview progressed, Rose spoke on being the best version of herself heading into the fight additionally, how a rematch can happen between the two competitors.

"I would say so," said Rose when asked if UFC 261 was the best version of herself. "Everything, my discipline, my focus, my preparation, the team, just everything going into it I was just myself the entire time."

Should Rose give Weili a rematch? If so, could the match play out the same way?