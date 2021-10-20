Rose Namajunas Shares Initial Reaction To Zhang Getting UFC Title Shot Over Esparza

Rose Namajunas admits she was expecting to meet Carla Esparza next, not Weili Zhang.

Back in April, Namajunas regained the UFC Strawweight Championship. She stunned Zhang with a first-round head kick knockout victory to lay claim to the 115-pound gold a second time. This was Zhang’s first loss under the UFC banner.

Rose Namajunas Thought She’d Be Facing Carla Esparza

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Namajunas said that while she was surprised Zhang received an immediate rematch, she understands why.

“Originally I was [surprised] just because of how impressive Carla looked. But when I step out of my shoes and maybe into the UFC’s shoes, that’s what makes more sense to them. And then when I really think about it, Weili is still the most dangerous opponent I could face. In all actuality, at the end of the day, I don’t really feel like it matters who I fight because opponents can change. All that matters to me is just being ready for a fight Nov. 6th.”

Reaction To Weili Zhang Cutting Her Hair

Zhang had MMA fans turning their heads when she decided to cut her hair ahead of her second showdown with Namajunas. “Thug” Rose believes that Zhang made the right move.

“Well, for sure cutting your hair I think is the move for any female fighter, any fighter for that matter. Hair does get in the way. Her doing that, I’m sure she’s seeing a benefit and I think she used to have short hair her whole life as a kid. From my understanding, she grew it out and now she kinda realized that she wants to go back to how it used to be.”

Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang 2 will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title fight will be a part of the UFC 268 card on Nov. 6. Esparza hopes to get a crack at the winner.