It looks like Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa will be coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” when the show returns.

Adesanya has been expected to defend his middleweight title against Costa ever since his title defense against Yoel Romero back in March. However, a date is yet to be finalized as of now.

Many observers speculated it was because of the possibility of them being coaches on the show and that appears to be the case according to Rogan.

TUF Returning With Adesanya, Costa As Coaches

The UFC commentator was speaking about the impact of “The Ultimate Fighter” on a recent episode of his podcast with Bellator fighter Joe Schilling and noted how it was coming back with the pair as coaches.

“Oh they’re bringing it back by the way,” Rogan said. “Paulo Costa and Israel Adesanya. Holy sh*t, tell me you’re not gonna watch that. That fight is a wild fight, man.”

The return of the show — which last aired its 28th season in late 2018 — is not a surprise as UFC president Dana White revealed earlier this year that the promotion was working on it.

As for the coaches, it’s something that Costa himself has hinted at, who after demanding $15 million to be a coach, recently posted that a contract had been signed.

BN : The ultimate fighter Adelasanha x Costa — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 18, 2020

The contract has signed motherfuckers . Newest billionaire in the spot 15 $$$ pic.twitter.com/MUxTv9TcYQ — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 21, 2020

He would call out Adesanya a few days, telling him to sign the contract.

“Send me the f*ck location of his house and I ll make him sing the his f*cking sh*t contract right now! Bend your knees to KoB 👑”

Send me the fuck location of his house and I ll make him sing the his fucking shit contract right now!

Bend your knees to KoB 👑 pic.twitter.com/bi093AmL1y — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 25, 2020

“The Eraser” would go on to seemingly back up Rogan’s words on Friday as well as he quoted the clip.

“After the Skinny last boring fight, I’m his last chance to make some money before lose the belt. Thank me”

After the Skinny last boring fight, I’m his last chance to make some money before lose the belt. Thank me pic.twitter.com/F2Qwc5WKLo — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 26, 2020

Given the animosity between the duo, TUF looks like it will return with a bang.