Dana White Promises Return Of The Ultimate Fighter Will Be ‘Soon’

Dana White Announces Return Of TUF

Dana White vowed that when the last season of The Ultimate Fighter was not going to be the final one. Now he doubled down on that, saying that the show could be coming back earlier than you may have thought.

The Ultimate Fighter is without a doubt a truly pivotal creation in the UFC’s history. The first season essentially saved the company, and produced some solid talent. Although viewership numbers seriously declined in recent seasons, the show still served as a proving ground for several future challengers and champions.

Opportunities seized, legends born. This is The Ultimate Fighter.@ForrestGriffin looks back over the past 28 seasons. pic.twitter.com/AApMylvSBN — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) December 1, 2018

Following the 28th season, concluding in 2018, Dana White revealed that they were shifting their focus away from TUF. Instead the UFC decided to put energy into shows like Dana White’s Contender Series, as well as Lookin’ For A Fight, in order to produce new talent. However he vowed that the show would return eventually.

Well now it would appear that time will be coming soon. Speaking recently, in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Dana was asked about the return of The Ultimate Fighter. Although he did not give any sort of timeline on it’s return, he did promise that it would be coming back soon.

Reddit user franky-lfrr asked: “Is TUF totally dead or is it coming back? I really f—ing miss it” Danla White responds: “TUF is coming back SOON.”

Now it is not exactly clear that there is a major demand for the return of The Ultimate Fighter. It largely declined in viewing numbers in its final seasons, and the product became rather stagnant. Nevertheless, if there can be some sort of revamping in the new ESPN era, perhaps new life can be breathed into the show.

Either way Dana White seems intent on bringing it back, for one reason or another. When that time comes, it will be interesting to see what changes are made to the format, if any at all.