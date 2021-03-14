Joe Rogan Pays Respect to Marvin Hagler, Showcases Drawing From 1983

The combat sports world mourned in unison with the passing of boxing legend Marvin Hagler. UFC commentator, comedian, and podcaster Joe Rogan took to social media to pay his respects to Hagler. Furthermore, showcasing some personal artwork inspired by the former champion.

The Death Annoucement

Hagler died in his home in New Hampshire. The news was first reported through a social media post by his wife Kay.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love

Kay G. Hagler”, wrote his wife.

The world of combat sports turned upside down after the news arrived. Hagler was a fan favorite for his ferocious fighting style. Plus, the perfect blend of power and poise made for one of the most entertaining fighters of all-time. “Marvelous” Marvin inspired fighters across the world, regardless of their chosen discipline, to always fight hard.

Rogan Pays Respect to Hagler

Hagler also inspired Joe Rogan. Joe took to social media to share an image he drew of Hagler back in 1983. As well as a heartfelt message to go along with the artwork.

“I drew this piece of Marvin Hagler way back in 1983 when I was 15. I remember watching a TV profile on him where he was running on the beach in the dead of winter shadow boxing and screaming “WAR!,” wrote Rogan. “They showed his maniacal dedication to training and fight preparation, and it had a massive influence on me. I would think of him when I was tired and was considering stopping. I would imagine what he would do and it would always fill me with energy.

When I heard he died yesterday I was stunned. I was such a massive fan all my life, and every now and then I’ll go to YouTube and watch some of his classic fights. The other day I watched his victory over Mugabi, and it was every bit as epic as I remembered.

They don’t make many human beings as incredible as Marvin Hagler. He was truly one of the greats. RIP”

Hagler’s fight with Hearn’s back in 1985 was an instant classic which he won by third-round knockout. That brawl is still considered one of the fierced in boxing history.

As the days pass, expect more celebrities and fighters to pay their respect to Marvin Hagler. MiddleEasy also pays their respects to the legendary Marvin Hagler and his family during this time.