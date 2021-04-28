Joe Rogan Encourages Young and Healthy People to Not Get Covid Vaccine

Joe Rogan believes that young and healthy adults shouldn’t get the covid vaccine. Even though Rogan has seen many young and fits UFC athletes such as Khazmat Chimaev face horrible reactions to the virus.

Since moving to Spotify, Rogan has been under tremendous fire for how his hit podcast changed. The Joe Rogan Experience podcast made a move earlier this year to stream exclusively on their platform.

As one of the biggest podcasts on Earth, it simply seemed right that Spotify would dive in and place exclusivity on the massive entity. Especially with all the absorbing business that that company has been doing lately. At first, the company was exclusively a digital service provider for music. But, now the company is home to a massive library of podcasts.

Rogan on Young People Getting Covid Vaccine

Censorship has been one of the biggest concerns for fans in regards to the show. But since the move, Rogan has seemingly become more controversial in his takes. Rogan explained how he wouldn’t recommend young people to get the covid vaccine if they are healthy with his latest take.

Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021

“I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated,” Rogan said. “But if you’re like 21 years old and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no. Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself. You should — if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Personal Dealing with the Virus

As the conversation progressed, Rogan spoke about how both of his children tested positive for the virus. Furthermore, the effects of the virus on them were minimal, which is why he believes in being healthy so much.

Do fans believe that people should take Rogan’s advice in regards to the vaccine?