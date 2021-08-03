Dana White: Luke Rockhold Has Been Offered Sean Strickland Fight

Luke Rockhold may have his next fight booked soon.

The former middleweight champion has been offered the red-hot Sean Strickland as his comeback opponent as per UFC president Dana White (via Aaron Bronsteter).

There is no word on whether he or Strickland have accepted the fight as of yet.

Rockhold — who hasn’t competed since a second-round knockout defeat in his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz in the summer of 2019 — has been plotting a comeback to the division for a while now.

In Strickland, he has a potential opponent who is just coming off a unanimous decision win over Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 33 this past weekend.

Rockhold Previously Complained Of Fighters Ducking Him

Of course, the reason Rockhold hasn’t come back sooner is that according to him, a number of fighters have been ducking him when offered a contract.

Adding to that, Rockhold only wants exciting fights at this stage in his career.

“I ain’t gonna take anything that doesn’t excite me. I’m not just gonna step up and fight somebody that doesn’t excite me or doesn’t excite my fans. There’s no point. I’ve been doing that,” Rockhold said. “I’ve been a Strikeforce champ, I’ve been UFC world champ, I don’t need to come back and fight some bum that doesn’t f*cking get me excited. I’d rather just not come back. If you want me to fight, give me something that excites me. Give me something that excites my fans, my people, and all of us. Otherwise, f*ck off and let me go because I ain’t gonna do that.”

It remains to be seen if Strickland is the kind of opponent that will excite Rockhold.

Although he is now on a five-fight winning streak, Strickland isn’t exactly a big name by any means. Some may even argue that Hall would be a bigger opponent for Rockhold name and excitement-wise.

We’ll just have to wait to hear back from Rockhold for now.