Luke Rockhold Tired of Fighters Ducking Him, Will Only Return for Exciting Fights

Luke Rockhold won’t be fighting anytime soon if the UFC keeps offering opponents that don’t excite him for a comeback. More than everRockhold believes that the UFC’s middleweight division is wide open and “ripe for the taking.”

Two months ago, Rockhold stated that he was ready to make a return fighting. It’s been two years since Rockhold last appeared inside of a UFC octagon. And in those outings, he was knocked out by Yoel Romero and current light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz.

Nonetheless, Luke spoke about his return in an extensive interview with MMA Fighting. He listed multiple opponents that he believes turned down fights against him. Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson, and Uriah Hall were a few of the names that Rockhold thinks either turned down the contest or made other arrangements to avoid him.

Rockhold on Wanting Exciting Fights

Additionally, Luke said that he wouldn’t fight unless that matchup excites him and the fans.

“I ain’t gonna take anything that doesn’t excite me. I’m not just gonna step up and fight somebody that doesn’t excite me or doesn’t excite my fans. There’s no point. I’ve been doing that,” said Rockhold. “I’ve been a Strikeforce champ, I’ve been UFC world champ, I don’t need to come back and fight some bum that doesn’t f*cking get me excited. I’d rather just not come back. If you want me to fight, give me something that excites me. Give me something that excites my fans, my people, and all of us. Otherwise, f*ck off and let me go because I ain’t gonna do that.”

An Exciting Return

Although Rockhold has championship aspirations, he made sure that his next fight doesn’t need to propel him in the rankings. He wants a battle that will excite the fans and motivate them to train to his highest capabilities.

Who would fans like to see Rockhold face in his return fight?