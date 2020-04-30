Robert Whittaker And Darren Till Agree To Catchweight Fight, Then Beers Afterwards

Robert Whittaker Wants Catchweight Fight With Darren Till, Till Agrees

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till are expected to be fighting each other this summer. Now, following what was perhaps the nicest exchange imaginable, the two agree to a fight in between weight classes.

Whittaker has not fought since losing his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya. Although he had a fight booked at UFC 248, but in the end pulled out of the bout. Now he has a fight booked for August 15 with Till, who is coming off a win over Kelvin Gastelum in his middleweight debut.

Whether or not the fight takes place as planned will depend on how things workout with the current global health crisis. However Robert Whittaker says he is very excited to meet Darren Till in the Octagon. In fact, speaking about how much he likes Darren with ESPN, he actually posed an idea to Till.

“I really want to come to some sort of agreement with Darren, because I feel like he gets it, that we just don’t train at all,” Whittaker said. “We just don’t train. We do like a catchweight at like, 195 and we just rock up. I love that and I’m sure he would love that too. We’re just dip and chips it up until August and just get in there and light it up.”

Whittaker goes on to explain that he actually likes Till as a person. He even says he would be willing to get some drinks with the Englishman, win or lose.

“I think it’s great. Honestly, I think me and Darren could be mates because he seems like my sort of cat,” Whittaker said. “I’m stoked. I think he’s a cool guy and I’m stoked to fight him. He’s one of the guys I can’t wait to punch on because I feel like, honestly, I feel like between me and him, punching on him will make us tighter, we’ll become better friends afterwards. That’s just the sort of guy I feel like he is and I think he gets it too. Then afterwards we’ll hit the beers, hopefully not too many, and see what happens.”

Robert Whittaker offered this idea to get drinks and have a catchweight, and Darren Till heard. He took to his social media to respond to Rob, agreeing to meet in between weight classes.

It’s not even a thought… YES https://t.co/7RcOOEDrEx — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 29, 2020

Now that we aren’t cutting weight rob? @robwhittakermma

Shall we just use the fight week time to our advantage, drink ? Dip ? And game ?

Might aswell… — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 29, 2020

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till certainly have a humorous relationship to see unfold. It would be interesting to see if the UFC lets them meet at a catchweight, if they fight in August.