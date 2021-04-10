Karl Roberson Understands Jon Jones Wanting Pay Rise For Francis Ngannou Fight: ‘I’m Asking For Money Too’ (Exclusive)

If UFC middleweight Karl Roberson was in the shoes of Jon Jones, he would do the exact same thing and ask for more money to fight Francis Ngannou.

Jones is currently embroiled in a dispute with the UFC as he has called for a bump in pay in order to fight the new heavyweight champion in Ngannou.

Whether the UFC will oblige remains to be seen as Jones made the same case last year as well.

UFC president Dana White, as well as some critics, however, believe this is Jones’ way of not wanting the fight, especially as his move to heavyweight has been in the works for months.

“Bones” on the other hand simply wants to earn his worth for a fight that could be one of the biggest of all time and in a recent interview, stated his belief that the UFC would eventually do the right thing.

Roberson: Jones Has Earned It

As far as Roberson is concerned, Jones has earned the right to a massive payday.

Additionally, even he would ask for extra money to fight arguably the scariest fighter in combat sports today in Ngannou.

“Jon Jones has earned it,” Roberson told MiddleEasy. “Yeah, he has blemishes on his mark but those only make you stronger. The skill got him where he is, all the extra shit is extra shit. He asked for money because he’s done what he’s done. “And I’m asking for money too. It’s Francis! You seen how he hits people? He’s decapitating people. I’m not going to do that for chump change. I’m going to go in there with my name and ask for the money. I get where he’s coming from so I understand it. Give him the money, get the fight going because it’s definitely going to make money. That’s two titans — it’s a good fight.”

You can see the full interview below where Roberson also talks about his upcoming UFC 261 fight with Brendan Allen taking place April 24 among other topics: