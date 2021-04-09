Jon Jones Optimistic the UFC will “Do the Right Thing”, Make Francis Ngannou Fight Happen

The UFC made it clear that they don’t plan on meeting Jon Jones’s financial requests to face Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight championship. However, Jones seems optimistic that the fight between him and Ngannou will still happen.

Both Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones want to fight each other. However, it looks like the UFC won’t be willing to meet the financial request of Jones. Instead, the UFC will look to pit Ngannou against Derrick Lewis, although Francis isn’t necessarily excited for the matchup.

It’s well documented that Jon Jones wants more money to face Francis Ngannou. While some fans believe that’s an excuse not to meet Francis, others, including Ngannou himself, believe that Jones isn’t scared to face the new heavyweight champion.

Jones Believes Ngannou Fight Will Still Happen

Despite the UFC’s unwillingness to pay Jon, he still maintains the idea that that the company will “do the right thing” and make the fight against Ngannou happen. In a recent interview, Jones explained how patience could be the key to attaining the mega fight.

“I think it’s gonna happen,” Jones told Fight Hype. “Think the UFC eventually will do the right thing. I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation and it would be really sad if it weren’t to happen. Believe that it will. It would be a real tragedy (if the fight did not happen) It’ll happen. “All in good time. We’re patient and like I said, just doing what we can do and controlling what we can control and doing our part.”

Outpriced yet Optimistic

For now, it seems like Jones has outpriced himself out of a UFC heavyweight title match. Furthermore, Jones has expressed his willingness to sit out and not fight until he is paid considerably more. Or for the UFC to cut him so he can test his value in MMA free agency.

What will be the next move for Jones in the heavyweight division?