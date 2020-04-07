Association of Ringside Physicians Urges Cancellation of Combat Sport Events Until Virus Spread Declines

Association of Ringside Physicians Urges Cancellation of Combat Sports Events Until Virus Spread Declines

Should the UFC continue forward with hosting events? Well, according to the board of directors of the Association of Ringside Physicians, they shouldn’t be. The board recently issued a statement in regards to combat sports. In the message, they urged all combat sports to be postponed until the worldwide virus has been contained. Furthermore, they said the number of fans in attendance should not matter for their recommendations.

Ringside Physicians Board Letter

The Association of Ringside Physicians broke the news earlier today. Ironically, it was on the same day that the UFC unveiled their brand new UFC 249 card. The letter from the board released from their official website. Here’s the details of the letter.

“The Association of Ringside Physicians has been actively following the recommendations of the CDC as well as other professional medical societies concerned with the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus. Sporting events across the world have been canceled in response to the increased risk of infection and transmission by participants, fans, officials, and support staff. It is our recommendation that all combat sporting events be postponed until further notice. This includes any and all events, regardless of the number of people involved. Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection and transmission of Covid-19. In addition, combat sports athletes often require medical attention after a bout, and we do not wish to see any additional strain on an already overwhelmed medical system. We continue to monitor this ever-evolving situation, and our thoughts continue to be with those who have been and will be affected by this disease. Our organization remains steadfast in our mission: to serve, protect, and educate all involved in combative sports.”

Trying to Contain the UFC

Unfortunately for the board, the UFC has a President who is hellbent on pressing on with events. Even with the worldwide virus and the current Lightweight champion not able to compete. If Dana and the UFC still try to put together events after that, nothing will stop them.

Hopefully, it doesn’t come down to a tragedy to make the promotion change their mind.