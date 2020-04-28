Dominick Reyes Would Fight Jan Blachowicz for an Interim Title

Dominick Reyes Would Be Interested in Fighting Jan Blachowicz for an Interim Title

The UFC Light Heavyweight division is lucky to have a fighting champion. Where other divisional champions make requests and have demands, Jon Jones has always fought the next man up. Whether they were a surging contender, or a straight blast onto the scene, Jon hasn’t turned anyone down. This is lucky for Dominick Reyes, who recently lost to Jones but is hopeful for a rematch. However, Reyes would happily fight other contenders such as Jan Blachowicz if it meant for an interim title.

Reyes pushed Jon to the max during their UFC 247 headliner in Houston, Texas. Reyes saw more success than Jon’s other opponents of the past. Specifically in the first three rounds where he was able to have some success on the feet. However, Jones rallied in the second half of the fight with a variety of leg kicks and did just about enough to get the unanimous verdict from the judges.

Reyes believed that he did enough in the first three rounds to secure the victory. So did many media members and other fighters who witnessed the fight. While the scorecards where close, one judge questionably scored the fight 49-46 to Jones, giving the champion four rounds.

Reyes Speaks about Blachowicz

Although it was a hard pill to swallow, Reyes would still like a rematch to prove that he can indeed beat Jon Jones. And, Jones has said in the past that he’s open to the idea. But, if Reyes has to face Jan, he’s open to that as well. As long as it is for the UFC’s light heavyweight interim title. He spoke with MMA Fighting to discuss the topic.

“I’ve been wanting to fight Jan since I beat Jared Cannonier,” said Reyes. “I don’t know if you guys know or remember, I called him out right after the fight. This is a guy I’ve been wanting to fight for a minute, so if there’s an interim then yeah, h*ll yeah, let’s do it. But I think we’re gonna get that rematch (with Jon) first,” Reyes said.

Making the Fight

Are MMA fans interested in seeing Reyes take on Blachowicz? Or, should Reyes get the next shot against Jon due to his last performance?