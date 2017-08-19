Replay: Fighter refuses to tap, gets his arm turned 360 degrees, bad ref watches with mouth agape
Oh no. Not good. Arms are not supposed to bend that way. Can’t unsee.
From last night’s Titan FC here’s a story about a killer arm crank submission, a fighter too tough for his own good and a bad ref just staring at the situation while not attempting to stop the fight. Cringe-worthy times await below.
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo #TitanFC45 pic.twitter.com/YhiUJVSNlG
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 18, 2017
God no.#TitanFC45 pic.twitter.com/SvvzSUzfT6
— Jonnyboy (@Jonnyboy_6969) August 18, 2017