(Video) Referee Tackles Fan Interrupting MMA Intergender Fight

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has always been bizarre and that was further showcased a couple of weeks into 2022.

At Russia’s Epic Fighting Championship on Friday, an intergender match took place between Alexander Pistoletov and Sasha Mamaha.

While Pistoletov was in a dominant side control position on the ground, a fan entered the cage and attempted to interrupt the action. However, the referee tackled him before restraining him with the help of security.

It turned out that the fan was a friend of Mamaha’s.

The fight was eventually resumed with Pistoletov in the same position on top of Mamaha as he went on to get the submission finish.

You can watch it below:

dramatic ending to Alexander Pistoletov vs plus size blogger Sasha Mamaha fight! Alexander in dominant position but interrupted by a friend of Mamaha storming the cage, referee resets the fight and Pistoletov gets the finish! #EpicFightingChampionship #popMMA pic.twitter.com/ee497yqqco — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 14, 2022

Intergender MMA Fight Has Surprising Twist

It didn’t end there, however.

It turned out Mamaha’s corner refused to accept the result and so, Pistoletov agreed to fight her in a fourth round. That turned out to be a mistake as Mamaha ended up winning the fight via decision.

Mamaha corner won't accept the result so Pistoletov agrees to a 4th round that Mamaha wins via decision. Record 1-1. #EpicFightingChampionship #popMMA pic.twitter.com/GWSYHDFh8t — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 14, 2022

If you thought all that was crazy, there’s even more.

At the same event, there was a 2v2 women’s fight that also took place. However, most of the action saw two of the women beating up on one of their opponents while the other teammate was nowhere to be found.

As far as crazy stuff in MMA goes, it will be hard to top this.