 Skip to Content

(Video) Referee Tackles Fan Interrupting MMA Intergender Fight

MMA continued to showcase how bizarre it can get in an intergender match at Russia's Epic Fighting Championship on Friday.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) Referee Tackles Fan Interrupting MMA Intergender Fight
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has always been bizarre and that was further showcased a couple of weeks into 2022.

At Russia’s Epic Fighting Championship on Friday, an intergender match took place between Alexander Pistoletov and Sasha Mamaha.

While Pistoletov was in a dominant side control position on the ground, a fan entered the cage and attempted to interrupt the action. However, the referee tackled him before restraining him with the help of security.

It turned out that the fan was a friend of Mamaha’s.

The fight was eventually resumed with Pistoletov in the same position on top of Mamaha as he went on to get the submission finish.

You can watch it below:

Intergender MMA Fight Has Surprising Twist

It didn’t end there, however.

It turned out Mamaha’s corner refused to accept the result and so, Pistoletov agreed to fight her in a fourth round. That turned out to be a mistake as Mamaha ended up winning the fight via decision.

If you thought all that was crazy, there’s even more.

At the same event, there was a 2v2 women’s fight that also took place. However, most of the action saw two of the women beating up on one of their opponents while the other teammate was nowhere to be found.

As far as crazy stuff in MMA goes, it will be hard to top this.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Leon Edwards Title
Dana White Confirms Leon Edwards Is 100% Getting Next Title Shot: 'He Deserves It'
← Read Last Post
Image of Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik via Twitter
Curtis Blaydes Believes Derrick Lewis Has More Power Than Francis Ngannou: 'He Put Me To Sleep'
Read Next Post →