Back in 2026, Conor McGregor was supposed to fight Rafael Dos Anjos to make an attempt at becoming the UFC’s first ever champ-champ. While that bout never happened, the Brazilian thinks there is still hope for it to go down in the future.

The MMA world changed in the months following the booking between then-lightweight champ RDA and then-featherweight champ McGregor. Dos Anjos was forced to pull out from the fight on short notice, which then opened the door to the massive McGregor vs Diaz rivalry. While those bouts were going down, Dos Anjos would recover, and went on to face Eddie Alvarez, losing his title in the first round. After this, Conor would face Alvarez instead for the champ-champ bout, winning the fight and securing his place in history.

Rafael Dos Anjos Still Wants McGregor

Rafael Dos Anjos will be returning to lightweight for the first time in four years this weekend, when he takes on Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14. Given the uncertainty within the division’s ranks, he still thinks that a fight with Conor McGregor is possible. Speaking in a recent interview, the former champ says that he plans on rising through the 155lb ranks again, and potentially put himself back in a position where a fight with Conor could take place again.

“I’m passed that, but I believe that with me being back at lightweight this fight could still happen. We never know,” RDA said. “I’m back at lightweight, I’m going to climb the rankings. Khabib, I don’t know if he’s retired or not but if he does it will leave the division wide open. Anything can happen. We were scheduled to fight twice, me and Conor. “I was training so well for that fight,” Rafael Dos Anjos continued. “I was giving good guys a hard time. I was so ready, I had a lot of confidence in myself. I believe I would have won, but our lives took different paths and the fight didn’t happen. But I believe I would have won that fight.”

Do you want to see Rafael Dos Anjos square up against Conor McGregor after all these years?