As former UFC Champ-Champ Conor McGregor is gearing up to fight again he has decided to answer some fan questions. These responses addressed several concerns over his present and future plans, as well as presented his thoughts on some pretty intriguing things.

Although it has yet to be made official, it seems that with each passing day we are closer to seeing a January matchup between McGregor and Dustin Poirier. This will be his first fight since beating Donald Cerrone earlier this year, and with lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov potentially retiring and vacating his title, there is a chance that this fight could be for the title. Regardless of that, fans are excited to see this rematch and determine where each man stands in their career compared to their first meeting in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

How Will The Dustin Poirier Rematch Be Different?

With his name back in the news, Conor McGregor decided to use this opportunity to answer some fan questions on Twitter. One of these fans asked him what he plans to do differently in this second fight with Dustin Poirier, provided it does come to fruition. While he was respectful of the Diamond, he says that he plans on getting the finish sooner this time than last.

“I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor.”

I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also!

Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor. https://t.co/5qTGuK59JU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

This is the same type of brash confidence that McGregor is known for. He confirmed that he is feeling better than ever when another fan asked him about his mind state heading into the new year, despite some setbacks in 2019.

“I am infinite times better again! Sometimes we must go to a place in our lives in order for us to get to a better place! I am in a tremendous space right now and I am excited for competition.”

I am infinite times better again!

Sometimes we must go to a place in our lives in order for us to get to a better place!

I am in a tremendous space right now and I am excited for competition. https://t.co/mtck62Wwa8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor Still Wants The Nate Diaz Trilogy

While Conor McGregor is focused on the task at hand, he is the type of person to keep his options open. After going 1-1 with Nate Diaz, Conor admits that Stockton’s own is the toughest opponent he has ever faced. That being said, he is still interested in a third fight with the younger Diaz brother.

“Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie 🧟‍♂️” McGregor responded when asked about his toughest opponent. “Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices.

When it happens, I’m ready.”

Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie 🧟‍♂️ https://t.co/V1Mo0IYKGJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Excellent fighter! The trilogy will be of epic proportions when it goes down. Nathan, and his fighting styles, are never far from my thoughts throughout my own practices.

When it happens, I’m ready. https://t.co/NDmvOkXLui — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

That being said, the first two fights with Nate took place at welterweight. If the third is going to be at the same weight, McGregor says it will be a while. Right now, he is focused on staying at lightweight for the foreseeable future.

“For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also however. You know me for doubling up…”

For sure! I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that!

170 is in my thoughts also however.

You know me for doubling up… https://t.co/wmrg4Y9Cvl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

On The Rest Of The Lightweight Division

Obviously Conor McGregor has his mind on the rest of the lightweight division too, considering how things have opened up recently. Although his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov has seemingly stepped away from the sport, Conor decided to show some respect to the Dagestani.

“A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it.”

A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it.

I’ve the answer however and they know it.

Congrats on the plumbing apprenticeship and thank you for the well wishes!

Same to you and yours 🙏 https://t.co/AUCYizMjRk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

The lightweight division has been one of the most stacked in the UFC for a long time, but it seeming to heat up even more recently. A fan asked McGregor for his thoughts on some of the big names in the division, and his response showed his confidence, saying he is willing to face all of them.

“Excitement as well as supreme confidence! If they give me the dates I’ll do them all first quarter.”

Excitement as well as supreme confidence!

If they give me the dates I’ll do them all first quarter. https://t.co/M52pGEN9Za — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

With that said, there are a lot of talents that slip through the cracks of fan’s vision. For McGregor, the most underrated fighter in the entire UFC is former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson.

“Tony Ferguson. It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency.”

Tony Ferguson. It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency. https://t.co/mAMLRoo7Q5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Conor McGregor Interested In Max Holloway Rematch

Another interesting rematch that some fans want to see Conor McGregor have is former featherweight champ Max Holloway. The two fought each other early in both men’s career, but that have each matured in their skills. This is a bout that Conor would be down to have again too.

“For sure I would be interested in running it back with Max.”

For sure I would be interested in running it back with Max. https://t.co/JjfTNBksx8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

There was certainly a lot of interesting responses to come from this Q&A from Conor McGregor. He is not always the most accessable person, so it is rare for these opportunities to appear.