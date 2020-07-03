Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest to reach out to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The whole mixed martial arts (MMA) world came together to wish their condolences to Nurmagomedov following the death of his father Abdulmanap on Friday.

The senior Nurmagomedov, 57, had been battling the COVID-19 virus along with a previous heart condition in recent months that continued to deteriorate until his passing.

A number of MMA fighters have since sent Nurmagomedov their well wishes and Putin has now done the same.

Putin Consoles Nurmagomedov

As per Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (via RT), Putin called “The Eagle” to offer his “deepest condolences” over his father’s death.

Putin was fond of both Nurmagomedovs as he met with them following the UFC lightweight champion’s successful title defenses over Conor McGregor in 2018 and Dustin Poirier last year.

Путин поздравил Хабиба Нурмагомедова с победой. Сказал, что попросит его отца сильно не наказывать спортсмена? pic.twitter.com/F1rw3PZXAw — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) October 10, 2018

Abdulmanap was not only an idol and coach for Khabib in addition to being a father, but also a major figure in Dagestani MMA as he presided over the emergence of a number of fighters.

Given how close Nurmagomedov was to his father, it remains to be seen what his plans are for the near future and whether he will continue fighting.

“The Eagle” is currently slated to face interim champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout that is expected to take place in September.