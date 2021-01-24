Pros React To Struggles Ordering UFC 257 PPV On The ESPN App

UFC 257 just wrapped up, and it was a complete success for the UFC. However, there have been a few issues that were highlighted by many fighters and celebrities on social media.

Many fans have mentioned in the past that the ESPN app had a few flaws that made ordering or streaming a PPV pretty complicated and sometimes impossible.

The UFC will certainly look to fix those issues in order to take full advantage of their partnership with ESPN but in the meantime, take a look at what pro fighters had to say about it.

UFC 257 ❌❌❌ UFC 480p* — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Is anyone else not being able to log in to ESPN despite already buying the #ufc257 card which was freaking $70 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 24, 2021

Dana shut down the wrong servers pic.twitter.com/CNZq38rWKq — Drakkar Klose (@drakkarklose) January 24, 2021

What’s going on with the PPV @danawhite @ufc. Can’t order — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 24, 2021

Just trying to do the right thing here 😂🤷‍♂️😭 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) January 24, 2021

Yo @ufc whats going on with the PPV? #UFC257 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) January 24, 2021

I think your new tech that suppose to surprise and stop the streamers… stopped everyone who paid 69.99 for PPV….. #UFC257 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 24, 2021

ESPN working for me, sorry you losers can't buy it. Ill update you. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

I’m bout to stream this bih in a second @danawhite you know where I stay — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 24, 2021

Damn ESPN must not have been expecting this traffic ! #UFC257 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 24, 2021

I would like my $70 back#UFC257 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

So fights are working for illegal streams but not paying customers. Makes sense — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) January 24, 2021

*mack* 🤦‍♂️ Back In Action, Good Job @espn Missed Two Fights. #ufc257

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Main Card Eye Vs Calderwood pic.twitter.com/tZOJGSDpM8 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 24, 2021