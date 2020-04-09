Promotion Releases UFC 249 ‘Ferguson vs. Gaethje’ Promo ‘The Most Stacked Card of The Year’

UFC 249 Promo Looks Epic

The whole world is currently in the lockdown due to global virus but UFC is stagging the most stacked card of the year on April 18. Earlier this week UFC president Dana White confirmed that Justin Gaethje who took a short notice fight will take on Tony Ferguson in the main headliner of UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title.

‘El Cucuy’ was originally expected to take on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but due travel restrictions related to a global virus, Khabib was unable to fly to the USA, hence their fight for the fifth time fall out.

Gaethje is currently riding on a three-fight winning streak will look to hand Ferguson who’s on twelve fight streak his first loss in nearly eight-year when they meet inside the Octagon on April 18. ‘El Cucuy’ last scored a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning UFC head honcho, Dana White released an epic promo for UFC 249 Pay-Per-View card, which says the most stacked card of the year.

this is gonna be a FUN fight. Just a little over a week and we will be watchin a LIVE fight again!!! pic.twitter.com/DGJPbbod5F — danawhite (@danawhite) April 9, 2020

The knockout artist Francis Ngannou also takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout. This matchup takes a co-headliner spot. Also Yorgan De Castro and Greg Hardy will collide in a heavyweight affair. The card also features an intriguing featherweight fight between Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens.

UFC 249 could take place at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Leemore, Calif, however, nothing is confirmed yet. The PPV main card airs on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET and the preliminary card on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET.