Jiri Prochazka Ready To Fight Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira Winner

Jiri Prochazka is ready and feels he’s deserving of the next title shot.

Prochazka made a statement last night at UFC Vegas 25 when he delivered one of the most impressive performances in a back-and-forth fight with Dominick Reyes in their light heavyweight headliner.

Although Prochazka was hurt at one point, he managed to survive and eventually get the second-round knockout with an emphatic spinning elbow that went viral.

And despite only being 2-0 in the UFC, many observers were quick to call for him to get a title shot, even over Glover Teixeira who is currently slated to fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight strap.

While Teixeira will still likely get the shot next, not many would complain if Prochazka was next after him. And he certainly is open to the idea even if things are going a bit fast in his new journey.

“Yes, I think I deserve that fight, but my journey in the UFC is so quick and I’m not enjoying that so much like I want,” Prochazka said post-fight. “But I think yeah, I deserve that title fight. Yeah.”

Prochazka Credits Antenna (Hair) For Win

If Prochazka performs how he did in his first two fights in the UFC, we may well see a new champion in the division.

Hey @jiri_bjp. Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

The Czech Republic native even credited his flashy hairstyle for his flow during the fight. That said, there are still things he needs to fix.

“That was a just the flow,” Prochazka added. “Just the flow. That’s why I have this antenna (my hair), to catch these ideas. … Did you see my blocks? My defense. In the first fight (in my UFC debut), there wasn’t (defense). There’s not so much defense in this fight, but it’s how it worked. “I still got to fix some things.”

One thing is for sure — the light heavyweight division certainly got more exciting after last night.