Nate Diaz was not particularly impressed with the idea of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor having a rematch. Now “The Diamond” responds to the comments made by the Stockton native.

It seemed that everyone in the MMA community was thrilled at the prospect that Poirier and McGregor could be fighting for the second time. Everyone that is, except for Nate Diaz. He took to his Twitter in the midst of the swirling situation to say that he smoked both Dustin and Conor. This was clearly in reference to beating McGregor a few years ago, as well as the victory that he is claiming over Dustin after their fight fell apart.

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting … pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Dustin Poirier Fires Back At Nate Diaz

It would appear that Dustin Poirier was not particularly impressed by these comments from Nate Diaz. Speaking in a recent interview, he downplayed the sentiment that according to whatever street rules Nate is using, he beat Dustin. Moreover he said that if Nate is still interested in fighting, they can make that happen too.

“He beat Conor, he didn’t beat me. Bro, he can get it too. I’ll fight him too. At 170,” Poirier said. “I don’t live in the Diaz world, I live in reality. If he wants to fight, let’s go. I’ll slap him up.”

Of course, if Dustin Poirier is to fight Nate Diaz it would likely be after he gets things situated for a fight with Conor McGregor. Given the nature of that bout, it makes sense that this fight would be the priority over Nate or even Tony Ferguson. Considering both parties seem interested and have agreed to the fight, not to mention the fan support, this seems like the logical move for the UFC to make.

