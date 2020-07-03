UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier is coming off of a major win against Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4. However, as a veteran of the sport, Dustin is no longer interested in just fighting simply to fight. Instead, Poirier is fine without fighting again in the year 2020 unless the opportunity present builds upon his legacy. For Dustin, that would include a title shot, a big-time opponent, or seizing a huge opportunity.

Dustin Poirier Interested in Improving Legacy Over Taking Any Old Fight

Dustin was recently a guest on The Luke Thomas Show. During their conversation, Luke expounded on earlier comments made by Poirier stating that he wasn’t interested in fighting anymore in 2020. So, Thomas further asked what it would take for Dustin to get back inside of the octagon within the next five months.

🔊@DustinPoirier shares which opportunities he's looking for to return to the octagon in 2020 and what his fight with Dan Hooker meant for his legacy #TLTS 💎💎@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/0pcFG3gouH — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 2, 2020

“It depends on who they offer me and what’s on the table,” said Dustin. “A title shot, a title eliminator. A big fight, you know? I’ve been doing this a long time man. I want it to mean something more than just a show and win purse. I don’t want fights to stay busy, I want fights that continue my legacy. Fights that really mean a lot,” finished Poirier.

Next, the men broke down the possible options that could get Dustin to return. Obviously, a fight with Conor McGregor would vastly improve Poirier and his legacy. Furthermore, being offered the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje would also be big for his career.

Shaping the Rest of The Diamond’s Career

However, “The Diamond” stated that sometimes in mixed martial arts, a fighter has to take risks. And, while he wouldn’t want to stand in as an alternate if Khabib or Justin got injured, he would mostly take the fight. Although he was adamant about not wanting to be a replacement fighter and having a full fight camp.

Perhaps one of Dustin’s opportunities will arrive to add onto the Poirier legacy. But for now, Poirier seems completely content with resting for the rest of the year.