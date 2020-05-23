Report: UFC Looking To Reschedule Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Fight For June

Poirier vs. Hooker for June 27

It looks like we will be getting Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker after all.

As per Brazilian publication Globo (via Aaron Bronsteter), the UFC is looking to reschedule that lightweight encounter on a Fight Night card set for June 27.

There is no confirmed location as of now, but it’s possible that it could be a Fight Island card given that Hooker is based in New Zealand.

Per @raphamarinho, the UFC are looking to reschedule Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker to a Fight Night card on June 27 (Location TBD) https://t.co/gQgvTvcXFn — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 23, 2020

Poirier and Hooker were initially booked to face each other in the UFC San Diego headliner which was set to take place earlier this month on May 16. However, the event was indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Tony Ferguson’s interim lightweight title defeat to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 earlier this month, many believed a rebound fight for “El Cucuy” could come in the form of Poirier or Hooker. However, that doesn’t look to be the case with the UFC still looking to go ahead with Poirier vs. Hooker next month.

“The Diamond” hasn’t competed since suffering a third-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight back in September. The setback halted a four-fight winning streak for Poirier.

Hooker, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak and has also won seven of his last eight outings. His most recent victories came against the likes of Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder.