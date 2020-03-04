Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker Set For UFC San Diego

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Dustin Hooker
Dustin Hooker - Image via @Twitter @DustinPoirier @danhangman Instagram

Poirier vs. Hooker To Headline UFC San Diego

Lightweight contender Dan Hooker will get his wish as he is set to face former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

According to MMA Junkie, a lightweight bout between the pair is in the works to headline UFC San Diego which takes place May 16.

The pair have been going back-and-forth in recent days about fighting each other with both being receptive to the idea. It looks like the UFC also likes the idea based on the report, though there is no official announcement as of yet.

Poirier hasn’t competed since suffering a third-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight at UFC 242 in September last year. “The Diamond” has since undergone hip surgery and has been targeting an opponent that excites him.

It appears Hooker fits the bill. “Hangman” is on a three-fight winning streak following victories over James Vick, Al Iaquinta and most recently Paul Felder last month. A win over Poirier would arguably be the biggest of the New Zealander’s career and potentially put him into title contention.

The UFC returns to San Diego for the first time in five years on May 16 with the event taking place at the Pechanga Arena.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here