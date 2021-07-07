Colby Covington is back to his old ways of causing as much chaos as he can during Dustin Poirier’s fight week. Earlier in the week, Covington released sparring footage of Dustin, hinting at the notion that Poirier isn’t the media darling that he portrays himself to be. Since then, Poirier has responded to the video, shutting all rumors down of him possibly being a dirty sparring partner.

Leaked Video

Weeks ago, Covington fielded an interview with the media. During the conversation, the topic of Dustin Poirier came up as he prepares for his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. Colby stated that Dustin isn’t the saint he portrays to be and continues to say that he would eventually release footage of Dustin being a bad sparring partner.

“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy,” Covington said. “He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch,” said said.

Poirier Responds to Covington Leaked Training Video

Since then, Covington released the footage. After the video was released, Poirier took to social media to correct Colby’s recollection of the situation. Furthermore, Dustin’s sparring partner spoke out and verified Dustin’s reputation as a good man.

This is a pro fighter with 20 wins https://t.co/0rEGN3bf53 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 6, 2021

“This is a pro fighter with 20 wins,” said Dustin, rejecting the notion that he sparred with an amature.”

Poirier’s Sparring Partner Responds

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Dustin’s training partner also spoke about the video.

“It was an intense sparring session, and things like that can happen in sparring,” said Felipe Douglas, Dustin’s sparring partner. “There are some people saying I wasn’t wearing gear, but there was no reason to wear training gear because Dustin trains well. He’s not mean. He hit hard like a fight and caught me, and knocked me down.”

Fighters reacts to Colby Covington released the previously promised video of Dustin Poirier dropping a teammate in the sparring:

Anybody who thinks Dustin did anything wrong in the sparring video has never spent time in a gym before ha. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 6, 2021

Also, if Colby put this out with malice he’s more of a dick than Dustin ever could be for being being in the middle of a round and clipping a guy. Your either snitching on Dustin or trying to make the other guy look like shit. Both are bad looks. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) July 6, 2021

Yes, people get submitted, dropped, hurt, injured and KO’ed in sparring sometimes. I shouldn’t be shocked that some people are shocked but here we are in 2021. 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 6, 2021

First and foremost, what a professional backing off, secondly, headgear is a CHOICE. show me a video where Poirier is telling/forcing his sparring partner to NOT wear head gear, then he’d be a douche. https://t.co/g8O7X5oGcn — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) July 6, 2021