(Photo) Cris Cyborg Poses Topless

Cris Cyborg Goes Topless Ahead of Bellator Debut

Whether there is a correlation or not, some elite Brazilian female prizefighters who’ve reached champion status have not been hesitant to explicate their feminine sides. Furthermore, they’ve shown no fear when it comes to posing without clothes in photoshoots. Both double champion Amanda Nunes and former champion Jessica Andrade posed completely nude after winning their UFC title belts. Now, newly signed Bellator Cris Cyborg has decided to go topless ahead of her debut.

On January 25th, Cyborg will take on Julia Budd at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The bout will headline Bellator 238 and will be for the women’s featherweight title. Additionally, there is quite a historic milestone on the line for the main event. If Cyborg wins the title, she will be the first MMA fighter to win a major MMA title in 4 separate promotions.

Cris has been heavily promoting her Bellator debut on social media. However, this time, Cyborg decided to share images of a photoshoot in which she posed topless. The classy image personifies Cyborg’s strength and unveils a different side that fans aren’t used to seeing.

Cris Cyborg Unveils Topless Photo

The image was originally posted by Larissa Reis who is a professional bodybuilder and trainer. The caption displayed under the post read as the following:

“@criscyborg, you are so beautiful. From the old days of Brazil until now you have never changed. You are my authentic and genuine friend that inspires me.

I love you and am so happy for you. Being respected in your new organization has already opened new doors and you have never been afraid of change. You have always invited change and life’s most difficult challenges. You are my champion and I will always have a beautiful place in my heart for you. Women worldwide love and support you. You inspire us with (the) courage to pass through our fears. I will be there with you at your @bellatormma debuted in Jan to love and support you in this next chapter of life!”

Bellator 238

It’s possible that more images of the artsy shoot will be revealed as the lead up to the fight gets closer. Whether Cyborg chooses to release more topless photos is up to her. However, Cris has always been known for her positive energy, female empowerment, and fearlessness. The image she released captures all of those qualities in one.

Bellator 238’s prelims begin at 7:00 pm ET. The main card will begin at 10:00 pm and the card in its entirety will be available exclusively on the DAZN app.