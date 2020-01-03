Rory MacDonald Still Not Ruling Out Lima Rematch, Despite Move to PFL

Rory MacDonald Not Counting Out Lima Rematch

No Bellator? No problem. At least that is the belief of Rory MacDonald, who just recently left the promotion to sign with the Professional Fight League (PFL). For Rory, leaving Bellator doesn’t mean he won’t be able to avenge a loss suffered by the hands of Douglas Lima. In fact, MacDonald is very open to the possibility of the pair meeting once again.

MacDonald lost his Bellator Welterweight title to Lima during Bellator 232. Not only did Rory lose the title, but he also lost an attempt at becoming Bellator’s welterweight Grand Prix champion. After the loss, Rory decided to cut ties with Bellator after a two-year tenure. Shortly after, MacDonald decided to take his talents to the PFL.

As far as why Rory chose PFL, he stated that it was simply the best offer. Speaking to MMA Junkie, MacDonald also confirmed that Bellator certainly had an interest in his business. However, he wanted to play the field and take the best deal for himself.

Rory on a Lima Rematch Down the Line

Even though Rory has put Bellator behind him, he hasn’t placed Douglas Lima in his rearview mirror. In fact, he explained to the media that he could see the two facing each other once again down the road.

“Who’s to say we won’t meet up later down the road? We’re not in the same organization at the moment, but I still see myself fighting for a long time, and maybe he is too. You never know where our paths cross again. I don’t worry about it too much. Competition, he won one, I won one, c’est la vie. On to the next,” said Rory. (via MMA Junkie)

Moving to PFL

Although the move to the PFL was announced, there is still no confirmation on who he will face during his first fight. PFL’s $1 million dollar champion in Ray Cooper III recently stated that he would love to face MacDonald.

As soon as word drops on what Rory does next, Middle Easy will keep fans posted.