PFL’s Christian Lohsen Ruptures Testicle In Training Accident, Has It Surgically Removed

Christian Lohsen didn’t have the best of days.

On Thursday, the PFL and former Dana White Contender Series fighter revealed he took a knee to the groin in what was a training accident on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for him, it ruptured one of his testicles and led to it needing to be surgically removed. The good news is it won’t affect his testosterone or his ability to have kids as Lohsen shared an image of himself post-surgery.

Remarkably, the 26-year-old remained in good spirits as he joked around about the whole incident.

“So last night was rough… in a training accident I got my left testicle ruptured by a knee which led to it getting surgically removed … thank you to everyone last night that helped me get to the hospital. I’m fine home resting, surgery went well. Doc said I won’t lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this. If I lose the other one however it’s a different story so from now on if you hit me in my last testicle we aren’t friends… lol

#NoNutNovember #OneBallWonder #MMAIsADangerousGame #TookNoNutNovemberWayTooFar”

Christian Lohsen Doing Well Since Leaving Contender Series

Lohsen competed in the Contender Series in July 2019 when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to J.J. Okanovich.

However, “Hollywood” has done well since then as he is currently on a two-fight winning streak. He defeated Dennis Hughes Jr. via unanimous decision at IFF 1 in September last year before most recently outpointing Jonas Flok at PFL 8 back in August. He holds an overall record of 9-2.

It might be some time before he is able to return to the cage and look to make it three wins in a row.