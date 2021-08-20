PFL 8 Results: Kayla Harrison Pummels Genah Fabian, Advances to Lightweight Tournament Finals (Highlights)

In the night’s main event, Kayla Harrison takes on #3 ranked Genah Fabian in the semi-finals of the women’s lightweight playoff bracket. Fabian is a product of City Kickboxing, while Harrison looks to continue her undefeated streak of 10 wins.

Round 1:

No tapping of the gloves and the combatants get straight to work. Fabian finds herself against the cage early as Harrison works the clinch with her knees. After a few minutes of work, Kayla gets the takedown and ends up in full mount. She begins to rain down punches, looking for an armbar attempt.

Fabian covers up as Harrison throws punches in bunches and the referee has seen enough. The fight is over.

Final Result: Kayla Harrison wins via first-round TKO. (1:41)

Check the highlights below:

Kayla Harrison GOES OFF! Kayla Harrison vs Taylor Guardado is set for the 2021 #PFLChampionship!#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5kGUarwIzd — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Here are full PFL 8 results:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+)

Kayla Harrison def. Genah Fabian via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:01

Bruno Cappelozza def. Jamelle Jones via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:33

Taylor Guardado def. Mariana Morais via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ante Delija def. Denis Goltsov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Renan Ferreira def. Stuart Austin via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:31

Muhammed DeReese def. Carl Seumanutafa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Marina Mokhnatkina def. Claudia Zamora via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Amanda Leve def. Miranda Barber via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:18

Christian Lohsen def. Jonas Flok via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)